Aptiv PLC (APTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.38. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 272.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

