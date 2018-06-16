ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, June 1st.

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.