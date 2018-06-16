Archrock (AROC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,776.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,176,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 970,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

