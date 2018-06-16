Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics opened at $9.25 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,092,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

