Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate traded down $0.12, reaching $13.74, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 130,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,609. The company has a market cap of $396.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 239,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

