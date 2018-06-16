arGEN-X BV (ARGX) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on arGEN-X BV from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded arGEN-X BV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded arGEN-X BV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on arGEN-X BV in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

ARGX opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. arGEN-X BV has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $99.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in arGEN-X BV in the 1st quarter valued at $8,044,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in arGEN-X BV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in arGEN-X BV by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in arGEN-X BV in the 1st quarter valued at $4,826,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in arGEN-X BV by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 238,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

