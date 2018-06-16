argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of argenx from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

ARGX stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. 131,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,565. argenx has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $13,373,000. BB Biotech AG purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,920,000. Eversept Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

