Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Wolverine World Wide from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. 1,027,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,500,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

