Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $29,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks traded up $5.50, hitting $286.62, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,171. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $141.78 and a 12-month high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $13,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.67, for a total value of $2,867,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,398.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,854 shares of company stock worth $37,802,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

