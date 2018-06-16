Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ark Restaurants earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.4834242266106 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Ark Restaurants traded up $0.11, hitting $26.51, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The company has a market cap of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

In related news, insider Paul Gordon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Pascal sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $228,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.