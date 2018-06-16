Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 34.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring traded down $0.16, reaching $13.17, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 6,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,168. The company has a market cap of $346.94 million, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.33. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

