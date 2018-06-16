1,690,932 Shares in Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II (NYSE:AWF) Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II (NYSE:AWF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,690,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,105,000. Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II comprises about 3.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 1.96% of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 477,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 50,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 345,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II opened at $11.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $997.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

