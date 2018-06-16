Arrow Electronics (ARW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Electronics' core strength in providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies should drive growth in the long run. Moreover, the company has secured a significant market share through a broad portfolio of products and services, and continued efforts to maximize consumer satisfaction. Additionally, incremental sales from strategic acquisitions and partnerships are expected to boost the top line. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry in the last one year. However, an uncertain economic environment, high debt burden and competition remain the concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $79.50 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $132,375.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at $967,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

