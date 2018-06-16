Contrasting Arrow Electronics (ARW) & EACO (EACO)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrow Electronics and EACO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 1 2 1 3.00 EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $88.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than EACO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.53% 14.41% 4.62% EACO 3.04% 14.54% 7.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Electronics and EACO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $26.81 billion 0.26 $401.96 million $7.56 10.52 EACO $156.95 million 0.36 $4.05 million N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than EACO.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats EACO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives in its 48 sales offices and 7 distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.