Flinton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of Arrow Electronics opened at $79.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $132,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

