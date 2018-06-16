Arshad Matin Sells 2,000 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. 411,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,365. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

