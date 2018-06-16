Artal Group S.A. Sells 150,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TGTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,159. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.15.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 87,025.00% and a negative return on equity of 170.83%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

