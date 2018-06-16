Artex Coin Trading Down 58.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Artex Coin has traded down 58.6% against the dollar. One Artex Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Artex Coin has a market capitalization of $5,579.00 and $548.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050350 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Artex Coin

Artex Coin (CRYPTO:ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. Artex Coin’s official website is www.atxcoin.org.

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

