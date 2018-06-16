Loews Co. (L) Position Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,565 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Loews worth $90,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 12.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Loews traded up $0.28, hitting $49.89, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.66. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

