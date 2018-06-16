Ryder System, Inc. (R) Holdings Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.34% of Ryder System worth $129,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.12. 1,116,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,470. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

