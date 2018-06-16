Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,196 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $116,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,786.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,388 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,096,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,857,000 after buying an additional 414,969 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,541,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after buying an additional 307,117 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 282,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,763.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.36, hitting $121.52, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,806. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

