Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Asanko Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 463,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,816. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Asanko Gold had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $64.43 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 14.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 3,221.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 155.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 225,095 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Asanko Gold during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 363.5% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 126,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

