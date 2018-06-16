Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group traded up $0.40, reaching $73.55, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 211,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,626. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $973,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $259,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

