Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Receives $67.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $108,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Karolis sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $219,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $497,035 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $1,141,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.45. 6,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.