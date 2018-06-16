Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A opened at $2.04 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.12). Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.40 million. equities analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,960 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 63.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 147,375 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.