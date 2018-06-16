Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.35

News coverage about Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ashford Hospitality Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2292320324891 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust opened at $6.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.42 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

