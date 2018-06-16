Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.18 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) to post sales of $390.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.73 million and the highest is $392.79 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $390.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust opened at $7.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $718.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply