Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) to post sales of $390.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.73 million and the highest is $392.79 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $390.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust opened at $7.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $718.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

