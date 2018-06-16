AsiaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. AsiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $38.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AsiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AsiaCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 1,638,201,930 coins. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

