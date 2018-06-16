Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Sells $42,470.00 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,148.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.96. 272,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,034. The company has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.79. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a negative net margin of 379.22%. research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 536,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 94,793 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $8,673,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

