Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €14.30 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, June 7th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.58 ($19.28).

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at €15.73 ($18.29) on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

