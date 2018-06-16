Associated British Foods (ABF) Receives GBX 3,270.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270.68 ($43.55).

ABF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.61) to GBX 2,700 ($35.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.94) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($45.27) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.60) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Associated British Foods traded down GBX 15 ($0.20), reaching GBX 2,736 ($36.43), during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($32.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,387 ($45.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other news, insider John Bason purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.93) per share, with a total value of £809,700 ($1,078,018.91). Also, insider Michael McLintock purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,688 ($35.79) per share, with a total value of £201,600 ($268,406.34).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

