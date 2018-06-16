AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,715,000 after acquiring an additional 248,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $37.30.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

