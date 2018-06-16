Asure Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,150 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,137% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 493,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,564,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 32.5% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 388,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 311,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of Asure Software opened at $17.95 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.