At Home Group Inc (HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III Sells 26,588 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $946,798.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis L. Bird III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $938,822.28.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $961,422.08.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $894,420.32.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $901,067.32.

At Home Group traded down $0.62, reaching $37.65, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,226,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,025. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.86.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth $245,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

