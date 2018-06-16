At Home Group Inc (HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa Sells 22,600 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $803,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $796,876.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $813,148.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $758,908.00.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $765,914.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 6,958 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,614.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 13,600 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $419,832.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Peter Sg Corsa sold 51,700 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,674,563.00.

HOME stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 34,635.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796,273 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,264,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,541,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 473,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,766,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

