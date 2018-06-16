At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Insider Sells $226,255.04 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,368 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $226,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alissa M. Ahlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,368 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $224,089.92.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,368 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $228,547.52.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Alissa M. Ahlman sold 10,234 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $346,625.58.

At Home Group traded down $0.62, reaching $37.65, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,226,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

