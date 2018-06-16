Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Atento (NYSE:ATTO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atento earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3036120586008 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Atento to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atento from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atento in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Atento stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $583.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.10. Atento has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.90.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Atento had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.67 million. equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

