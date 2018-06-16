athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News stories about athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. athenahealth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 45.4162602578555 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $160.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

ATHN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 226,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,386. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. athenahealth has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that athenahealth will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $64,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,979 shares of company stock worth $6,244,631. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

