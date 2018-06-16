Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $39.57 Million Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,251 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Yield comprises approximately 4.8% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 2.02% of Atlantica Yield worth $39,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AY opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $225.27 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently -711.11%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

