New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.12 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy traded up $1.11, hitting $86.79, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 894,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.89%.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

