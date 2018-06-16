ATN International Inc (ATNI) Insider Michael T. Prior Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) insider Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $128,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,492,069.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATN International traded up $1.41, reaching $54.43, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 69,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,811. The stock has a market cap of $847.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. ATN International Inc has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. ATN International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. sell-side analysts predict that ATN International Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 362.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNI. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BWS Financial cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.