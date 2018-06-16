AT&T (T) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Vetr cut shares of AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $40.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.26.

AT&T opened at $33.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AT&T has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $199.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.5% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 100.1% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.2% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

