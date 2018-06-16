AT&T (T) Raised to Outperform at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, thefly.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Vetr lowered AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $40.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.26.

AT&T opened at $33.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

