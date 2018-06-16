Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Million

Analysts expect Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) to post $17.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Attunity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.32 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. Attunity posted sales of $13.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Attunity will report full year sales of $77.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $78.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Attunity.

Get Attunity alerts:

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATTU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Attunity by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Attunity by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 399,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Attunity by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Attunity traded up $0.06, reaching $11.74, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 139,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,201. The company has a market capitalization of $242.15 million, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.56. Attunity has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Attunity (ATTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.