Augur Price Hits $33.00 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Augur has a total market cap of $362.99 million and $2.81 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $33.00 or 0.00509258 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Kraken, Cobinhood and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00590876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00241811 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Kraken, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Liqui, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Poloniex, Upbit, IDEX, Paradex, Abucoins, Ethfinex, BX Thailand and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

