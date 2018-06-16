Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.48.

AUPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.25, reaching $5.90, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 820,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,193.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,261,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 414,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

