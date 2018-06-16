Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.67 ($87.98).

ETR NDA traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €68.40 ($79.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 52 week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

