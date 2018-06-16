AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Receives C$25.08 Average PT from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.50 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$29.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform ? neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of AutoCanada opened at C$16.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$26.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of C$733.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$720.78 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

