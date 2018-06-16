Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

TSE APR traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$9.95. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.65.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.30. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 120.10% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APR shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.