Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

TSE APR traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$9.95. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.30. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 120.10% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of C$11.31 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APR shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Dividend History for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR)

