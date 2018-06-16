Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 52,271 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of AutoZone worth $40,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $693.37. 437,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,674. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $491.13 and a 52-week high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $730.18.

In other AutoZone news, Director Douglas H. Brooks bought 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $607.49 per share, with a total value of $98,413.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

